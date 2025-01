Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) talks to fellow quarterback Brayden Medeiros (4) during the second half of an Open division semifinal football game against the Saint Louis Crusaders in the 2024 HHSAA Football Tournament on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Mililani.

The saga continues.

Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele’s departure from Oregon, which he signed with during the early signing period a month ago, is re-opening his recruitment by other programs. Sagapolutele officially entered the transfer portal Saturday afternoon, surprising Ducks fans.

“I feel good. I’m in a good position right now,” Sagapolutele said on Saturday morning. “I’m not worried.”

He graduated early from Campbell for an opportunity to compete for the starting job at Oregon. When the Ducks called on Sagapolutele to participate in practice, it was earlier than anticipated. He left for Eugene the day after Christmas, under the impression that the door would be open for playing time in the fall.

Instead, the all-time Hawaii high school passing-yardage leader found himself going through workouts with Akili Smith Jr. and other new Ducks. Though coaches told him the starting position would be open next season, Sagapolutele came to the conclusion that the program is committed to returning QB Dante Moore.

“Dante is a great quarterback. They said that I should stick it out, there’s going to be competition. It’s my dream school, but I want a chance to play,” Sagapolutele said. “I just felt there is more opportunity at a different school.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

By design or not, it could have added up to a redshirt year for Sagapolutele without restricting his possibilities. The old-school methodology didn’t fit with his plan.

“It’s really about playing. I just want to play. I have nothing but respect for the guys here (at Oregon),” he said. “Nowadays, especially with college, you want to play right away with how it’s going. Who’s to say they’re not going to bring in someone next year?”

That is why Cal is back in the picture.

In November, Sagapolutele was still committed to Cal but made a visit to Oregon. Soon after that, Cal fired its offensive coordinator one day before signing day. Since then, the Golden Bears have hired former UH head coach and quarterback Nick Rolovich as a senior offensive assistant. It is a big if, but if Cal installs a four-wide offense, that would be just fine for Sagapolutele, who thrived in it at Campbell under coach Darren Johnson.

“I haven’t talked to (Rolovich) as much, but we talked before he got on the staff. I think it’s a good opportunity for me,” Sagapolutele said.

In the end, it was more about the chances of getting immediate playing time. The NIL financial situation, Sagapolutele said, will not change by leaving Oregon.

“Business is a big part of it, but it’s not about money, but a better chance,” he added.

Former Mililani and UCF standout quarterback McKenzie Milton is now a QBs coach at UCF. That could open another door.

“Their new OC was the QB coach at Boise State. They reached out to me,” Sagapolutele said.

With that, he is visiting Berkeley next. Though there may be speculation that he could still end up at Oregon in the future, Sagapolutele is ready to keep his feet on the ground.

“Anything is possible, but I’m trying to stay at one school,” he said. “People are acting like it’s a sad situation for me. I’m not sad. I’m ready to keep working.”