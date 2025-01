Scoreboard – January 5, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

GOLF

PGA: The Sentry, final round, 8:20 a.m. at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

TENNIS

College men: Florida State vs. Hawaii,

8 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

College women: Rainbow Wahine Spring Invitational, California, UCLA,

Hawaii, 9 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: McKendree vs. Hawaii,

5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Punahou at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: ‘Iolani at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll,

5 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at

Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University at

Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity III: La Pietra vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hanalani.

GOLF

PGA Sony Open in Hawaii: Monday qualifier, 7 a.m. at Kapolei Golf Course.

PGA Sony Open in Hawaii: Dream Cup Pro-Am and Monday Pro-Am, 10 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Punahou at Le Jardin; Damien at Mid-Pacific; Pac-Five at ‘Iolani;

Kamehameha at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waianae at Campbell (varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

TENNIS

College men: SMU vs. Hawaii, 10 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

SOCCER

ILH

Friday

Girls Varsity

Punahou 1, Kamehameha 0. Goal scorer: Amelie Zeitz.

VOLLEYBALL

UH MEN’S SCHEDULE

(Record: 1-0)

Mon., Dec. 30 vs. B. Columbia (exb.) W, 3-0

Fri., Jan. 3 vs. McKendree W, 3-1

Today vs. McKendree 5 p.m.

Wednesday vs. Harvard 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 10 vs. Harvard 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 15 vs. Princeton 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 17 vs. Princeton 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan 31 at BYU 4 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 1 at BYU 4 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 5 vs. Stanford 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 7 vs. Stanford 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 20 at Belmont Abbey 2 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 21 at Queens Charlotte 1 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22 at Catawba 6 a.m.

Sat., Feb. 22 at Queens Charlotte 1 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 28 vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 2 vs. UC Irvine 5 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 5 vs. Lindenwood 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 7 vs. Lindenwood 7 p.m.

Thu., Mar. 13 vs. Ball State 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 14 vs. Penn State 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 15 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 28 vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 29 vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 4 at CS Northridge 3 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 5 at CS Northridge 3 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 11 vs. LBSU 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 12 vs. LBSU 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 18 at UCSB 4 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 19 at UCSB 4 p.m.

The Big West Championship is April

24-26 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

Manoa Classic

At UH Tennis Complex

Saturday

Singles

Gervase Ngo (Hawaii) def. Liam Sunkel (SMU) 6-3, 6-0

Karl Collins (Hawaii) def. Maks Silagy (SMU) 6-4, 6-3

Erik Schiessl (Florida State) def. Tianhao Hou (Hawaii) 6-0, 6-2

Jerry Barton (SMU) def. No. 77 Azuma

Visaya (Hawaii) 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-6)

Azariah Rusher (Florida State) def. Angus Hill (Hawaii) 6-1, 6-1

Justin Lyons (Florida State) def. Conner Kurata (Hawaii) 6-1, 6-1

Xavier Calvelo (SMU) def. Andy Hernandez (Hawaii) 6-2, 6-2

Jan Sebasta (Florida State) def. Hunter Felte (Hawaii) 6-1, 6-1

Vikas Deo (SMU) def. Sohta Urano

(Hawaii) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

Diego Dalisay/Karl Collins (Hawaii) def. Noa McDornald/Xavier Calvelo (SMU) 6-2

Jerry Barton/Maks Silagy (SMU) def.

Tianhao Hou/Azuma Visaya (Hawaii) 6-3

Vikas Deo/Liam Sunkel (SMU) def. Hunter Felte/Gervase Ngo (Hawaii) 6-1

Jamie Connel/Erik Schiessl (Florida State) def. Angus Hill/Conner Kurata (Hawaii) 6-1

Azariah Rusher/Justin Lyons (Florida State) def. Andy Hernandez/Sohta Urano (Hawaii) 6-3

College Women

Rainbow Wahine Spring Invitational

At UH Tennis Complex

Saturday

Singles

Emma Forgac (Hawaii) def. Mia Jovic (UCLA) 6-4, 6-1

Cami Brown (California) def. Hannah Galindo (Hawaii) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

No. 38 Anna-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) def. No. 35 Katja Wiersholm

(California) 1-0, retired

Joelle Lanz (Hawaii) def. Tiziana Schomburg (California) 7-5, 6-1

Makena Thiel (California) def. Sheena

Masuda (Hawaii) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

No. 63 Lan Mi (California) def. Makeilah Nepomuceno (Hawaii) 6-2, 6-0

Peppi Ramstedt (Hawaii) def. Sophie

Hernandez (California) 6-4, 6-2

Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) def. Ana Vilcek (Hawaii) 6-4, 6-4

Greta Greco Lucchina (California) def.

Nikola Homolkova (Hawaii) 0-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 41 Kate Fakih (UCLA) def. No. 71 Mao Mushika (California) 7-5, 6-1

No. 81 Berta Passola Folch (California) def. Kimmi Hance (UCLA) 7-6, 6-3

No. 53 Elise Wagle (UCLA) def. Jessica

Alsola (California) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Olivia Center (UCLA) def. Naomi Xu

(California) 5-1, retired

Doubles

Hannah Galindo/Makeilah Nepomuceno (Hawaii) def. Mia Jovic/Bianca Fernandez (UCLA) 6-2

No. 36 Ahmani Guichard/A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) def. Berta Passola Folch/Naomi Xu (California) 6-4

Mao Mushika/Katja Wiersholm (California) def. No. 7 Elise Wagle/Kimmi Hance (UCLA) 6-4

Cami Brown/Tiziana Schomburg

(California) def. Joelle Lanz/Emma Forgac (Hawaii) 6-3

No. 4 Kate Fakih/Olivia Center (UCLA) def. Peppi Ramstedt/Sheena Masuda (Hawaii) 6-1

Ana Vilcek/Nikola Homolkova (Hawaii) def. Jessica Alsola/Greta Greco Lucchina

(California) 6-1

Lan Mi/Makena Thiel (California) def. Mia Jovic/Bianca Fernandez (UCLA) 6-1