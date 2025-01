Hawaii guard Tom Beattie threw down a dunk over Cal Poly guard Owen Koonce during the first half on Saturday.

Hawaii guard Tom Beattie took a shot to the jaw trying to get around Cal Poly guard Guzman Vasilic during the first half on Saturday.

Pulling a fast one on the nation’s quickest basketball offense, Hawaii ran away to Saturday night’s 68-55 victory over Cal Poly in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 3,328 saw the Rainbow Warriors defeat the Mustangs for the ninth consecutive time to improve to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the Big West. The Mustangs fell to 6-10 and 0-4.

The ’Bows were bracing for the blur of an opponent that averaged 13.9 seconds per offensive possession, the fastest tempo among 352 NCAA Division I teams. The Mustangs, who do not run set plays, had built an 84.3 scoring average mostly from behind the arc. They launched 31.7 3-point attempts per game, draining 10.39, in their first 15 games.

But the ’Bows used an elastic man-to-man defense to harass the perimeter shooters in the Mustangs’ five-out offense. UH centers Tanner Christensen and Harry Rouhliadeff dropped into the lane when the Mustangs drove.

The ’Bows also pumped the brakes on the Mustangs’ fast breaks. The Mustangs, who averaged 15.4 fast-break points in the first 15 games, were limited to five points on the run.

“I think we stopped their transition offense, which is their strength,” UH forward Gytis Nemeiksa said. “Then when they need to play their offense … it was just harder for them. We took the plays out of them.”

Cal Poly coach Mike DeGeorge said his players did not have their “sea legs” following a challenging travel itinerary. After Thursday night’s overtime loss to UC Irvine in San Luis Obispo, the Mustangs made the three-hour bus ride to Los Angeles. They stayed in a hotel until going to LAX on Friday morning ahead of the 51⁄2-hour flight to Honolulu.

“I want to give Hawaii credit,” DeGeorge said. “They were physical and they disrupted us around the rim. We couldn’t get finishes. And then we didn’t really have our sea legs. It was a tough battle in overtime on Thursday night. And the travel and everything, we didn’t make some shots we normally make. But that’s all part of it. You’ve got to be ready when it’s time to tip it up. And we just didn’t make shots tonight.”

The Mustangs missed their first nine shots, including going zip-for-6 on 3s.

The Mustangs did not hit their first 3 until Isaac Jessup hit a 3 in transition with 12:48 left in the first half. Fueled by guard Tom Beattie’s nine first-half points, the ’Bows led 27-22 at the intermission.

The ’Bows scored 15 of the first 17 points of the second half to end the suspense. Their largest advantage was 60-40 after wing Akira Jacobs weaved for a layup with 6:06 to play.

Jessup, who entered burying 45.8% of his 3s, was 2-for-10 from that distance. Cal Poly point guard Jarred Hyder, the other deep threat, missed all six of his first-half shots, including four from 3-point range. Hyder finished 2-for-11, including misfiring on seven 3s.

“I think we were really prepared for their offense,” said Nemeiksa, who hit the game’s first 3 en route to scoring a game-high 19. “We stayed in the gaps, didn’t let them score easy points. And they missed some easy shots. Our defense was really good tonight.”

The ’Bows also received a scoring boost from Beattie in the first half. Beattie, a co-captain, scored in double figures in the first four games. But he did not score more than nine points in the next nine games. But guarded mostly by Jessup, Beattie buried four of his five first-half shots. He also beat Jessup on cuts into the paint for layups. Jessup and Hyder played with injuries that slowed their reactions on defense.

The Mustangs tried to thin the paint, even experimening by using a post player to bring up the ball. Christensen and Rouhliadeff picked up the ball handler at the top of the key. Christensen finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against zero turnovers.

BIG WEST MEN

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC San Diego 3 0 1.000 — 13 2

UC Irvine 3 0 1.000 — 13 2

CS Northridge 3 1 .750 1

2 11 4

UC Riverside 3 1 .750 1

2 10 6

UC Davis 2 2 .500 11

2 8 7

CS Bakersfield 2 2 .500 11

2 8 8

Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 11

2 6 10

UCSB 1 2 .333 2 9 5

Hawaii 1 2 .333 2 9 5

Cal Poly 0 4 .000 31

2 6 10

CS Fullerton 0 4 .000 31

2 5 11

Saturday

Hawaii 68, Cal Poly 55

Cal State Northridge 73, UC Davis 61

UC San Diego 90, Cal State Fullerton 51

CSU Bakersfield 80, Long Beach St. 65

UC Irvine 81, UC Riverside 57

Thursday

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at UC Davis

UC Irvine at Cal State Northridge

Cal Poly at UC San Diego

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara

Saturday, Jan. 11

Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton, 11 a.m.

Long Beach State at UC Davis

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly

CS Northridge at Cal State Bakersfield

UC Irvine at UC San Diego

HAWAII 68, CAL POLY 55

MUSTANGS (6-10, 0-4)

MIN FG-A FT-A R A PF PTS

Hyder 30 2-11 0-0 6 1 0 4

Riniker 26 2-5 0-0 5 4 3 4

Koonce 27 5-11 3-4 5 0 3 15

Menzies 20 2-4 0-0 4 0 1 4

Jessup 27 3-11 0-0 3 2 1 8

Vasilic 17 1-2 0-0 2 1 3 3

Bandelj 23 3-12 1-2 1 2 3 8

Ward 10 1-3 0-0 3 0 0 3

Price Jr. 13 2-5 0-0 1 0 2 4

Tarlac 5 1-1 0-0 1 0 1 2

TEAM 3

TOTALS 200 22-65 4-6 34 10 17 55

RAINBOW WARRIORS (9-5, 1-2)

MIN FG-A FT-A R A PF PTS

Williams 27 2-4 0-0 4 0 1 5

Greene 12 0-1 0-0 1 1 4 0

Nemeiksa 25 6-13 4-4 9 4 1 19

Rapp 27 0-4 0-0 4 2 0 0

Christensen 25 4-5 3-710 4 0 11

Beattie 28 6-9 2-2 3 2 1 15

Obasohan 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0

Economou 1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0

Robeson 1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0

Rouhliadeff 17 1-1 4-4 3 1 1 6

Palm 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0

Hukn.-Claytor 20 1-2 0-0 4 3 2 3

Jacobs 14 3-11 2-3 2 0 3 9

TEAM 0

TOTALS 200 23-51 15-20 41 17 13 68

Halftime — Hawaii 27, Cal Poly 22

3-point goals — Cal Poly 7-31 (Koonce

2-2, Jessup 2-10, Vasilic 1-1, Ward 1-1,

Bandelj 1-6, Menzies 0-2, Riniker 0-2, Hyder 0-7). Hawaii 7-21 (Nemeiksa 3-6,

Hunkin-Claytor 1-1, Beattie 1-2, Williams

1-2, Jacobs 1-6, Economou 0-1, Greene

0-1, Rapp 0-2). Steals — Cal Poly 5 (Riniker 2, Jessup 2, Hyder). Hawaii 5 (Nemeiksa 2, Hunkin-Claytor, Jacobs,

Williams). Blocked shots — Cal Poly 1

(Koonce). Hawaii 2 (Beattie, Christensen).

Turnovers — Cal Poly 7 (Hyder 3, Riniker

2, Jessup, Menzies). Hawaii 11 (Nemeiksa

4, Jacobs 3, Beattie 2, Greene, Rapp).

Technical fouls — none. Officials —

Randy Heimerman, Glen Mayberry, Justin

Shamion. A — 4,763.