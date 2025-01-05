Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe

Aubin Stremler of Aiea didn’t have to sacrifice familiar fare when he traveled to Trondheim, Norway — Kona restaurant’s menu is filled with Asian dishes. Photo by Gary Davidson.

Honolulu residents Roy and Marita Tom were delighted to come across Maho Poke, which promises poke bowls and shave ice in Newport, R.I. Photo by Vicky de la Cruz, Marita Tom’s mom.

Mildred Kanja of Honolulu, her daughter Lorina Steigel and granddaughter Lily Steigel took in the isle vibe at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue’s Austin, Texas, restaurant. The Steigels are residents of Round Rock, Texas. Photo by Eric Kanja.

