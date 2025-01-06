Letter: Biden’s wins will help Trump’s second term

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

To call the Biden administration a failure is factually inaccurate. During that time, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Act, the Chips Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Biden also united the world in defending Ukraine.

Let’s talk about real failure: Donald Trump’s botched response to COVID. Had we suffered the same death rate as Canada, about 600,000 fewer Americans would have died. The greatest triumph of the Trump presidency was Operation Warp Speed. Too bad it didn’t come in time to save half a million people who died needlessly.

So over the next four years, when Trump brags about infrastructure, it’s Biden’s. When he talks about American manufacturing jobs coming home, it’s Biden’s doing. And all that inflation coming down, that’s Biden. The failures will be Trump’s.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

