Letter: Not much can be done about early trash pickups

So many folks upset with trash haulers starting early in the morning. Isn’t part of the reason for the early start the number of pickups they must make? As more and more high-rises are being built, the need for more private trash pick up will probably force them to start even earlier.

It’s clear they cannot do this job in daytime traffic. Are there other alternatives?

Ann Egleston

Kapahulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

