Letter: Proactive screening can stop illegal fireworks

Illegal fireworks continue to be a major problem in Hawaii. This New Year’s was like a war zone, and a tragic accident cost the lives of three people and injured many others. This insanity must stop and we need to address the entry of illegal fireworks through our ports. I propose mandatory screening of large, non-refrigerated containers, especially those from China and other Asian countries. These containers should be visually inspected using canine units and X-ray technology. Additionally, we should institute mandatory fines for firms responsible for importing illegal fireworks and provide rewards to federal and state agencies, dock workers and union employees involved in the inspection process.

By implementing these measures, we can significantly reduce the influx of illegal fireworks and ensure a safer environment for all residents. It is crucial that we take proactive steps to protect our communities from the dangers associated with illegal fireworks.

Wilbert Kubota

Nuuanu

