Letter: State lawmakers should laud ins to Trump cadre

President-elect Donald Trump and his team of disruptors will soon occupy Washington. Many influential people from tech giants to world leaders want a seat at the table.

Here in Hawaii, we have Lanai’s Larry Ellison, who’s a strong supporter of Trump and has Trump’s ear. Ellison is also good buddies with Elon Musk. He used to sit on Tesla’s board and also provided $1 billion in funding when Elon purchased Twitter. We also have Tulsi Gabbard, who will sit on the president’s Cabinet. Most states would kill to have this kind of pull in Washington, but not Hawaii. Our governor is budgeting $20 million for potential lawsuits to fight Trump policies. We have anti-Trump Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono. We trash Gabbard and Musk while ignoring Ellison.

Sadly, Hawaii will remain an irrelevant island in the middle of the ocean catering to tourists.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter