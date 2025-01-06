Letter: Where is outrage over arrested Gaza doctor?

The genocide is being televised. But we go about our daily lives as if it is normal to witness every day the slaughter of innocent children, babies dying from cold and starvation, displaced people being displaced yet again and bombed in designated places of refuge. This is the reality of Gaza in the face of Israel’s relentless bombings. The news of Israeli forces detaining Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyah, Director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, should spark an outcry from our medical establishment — more than a million registered physicians nationwide including 12,000 plus in Hawaii. Where is the outrage?

Does Hawaii really want to partner with a state that would punish an entire civilian population and target hospitals the way Israel has?

As retired U.S. Army Colonel and Veterans for Peace activist Ann Wright said, “Occupation is not aloha. Apartheid is not aloha. Genocide is not aloha.”

Dawn Morais Webster

Hawaii Kai

