Editorial: Navy must ensure safe mine training

It’ll be one of the more consequential decisions in recent years regarding Hawaii’s contribution to U.S. military strategy: Whether to renew the Navy’s operating permit for training at sea around Hawaii and California, which aims to expand mine warfare training here. Seen on a very basic level, it weighs national security readiness against Hawaii environmental and marine species protection — and it will be up to the Navy to make its case to a skeptical public.

The Navy’s federal permit for the Hawaii-California Training and Testing (HCTT) study area expires this year, and the renewal process requires submittal of an environmental impact statement (EIS). The Navy’s draft EIS, though, seeks not only a status quo renewal — but proposes expanded areas for mine warfare training, using dummy mines, and calls for installation of new ranges to train troops.

The areas eyed include Kalohi Channel between Molokai and Lanai; Pailolo Channel between Molokai and Maui; Alalakeiki Channel between Maui and Kahoolawe, and waters around Kahoolawe; and Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility Training Area and nearby Waiapuaa Bay. On Oahu, proposed training areas are off Barbers Point, the Marines’ Bellows training area, Kaneohe Bay and Ewa Beach.

“For training, what it kind of looks like is placement of mine training shapes either on the sea floor or in the water column,” said Alex Stone, HCTT EIS program manager, and then training to locate the mine shapes — essentially dummies that troops have to avoid, destroy or disable during missions. According to the draft EIS, in addition to avoiding or neutralizing enemy mines, there would be port defense training to clear mines out of harbors, and submarine and ship training using sonar to detect mines at sea.

Sonar use, of course, has been controversial due to concerns about effects on marine life, with some studies indicating beaked whales to be particularly sensitive to the sounds. The draft EIS includes data on sonar, including geographic and seasonal restrictions on its use around Hawaii. Stone said the EIS is updated with “all the best science” on marine mammals, turtles and other marine life.

Trustworthiness of the military, however, remains a disturbing factor for Hawaii residents — especially after decades of the Navy’s false assurances and subterfuge that eventually enabled the 2021 Red Hill fuel spills that contaminated the water supply serving Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific region, it’s true that tensions are escalating, as China clashes with neighboring countries over territorial and navigation rights in the South China Sea, a critical global trade waterway. China also has increased military pressure and exercises around Taiwan, an island democracy that Beijing views as a rogue province. In his New Year’s speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping said no one can stop China’s “reunification” with Taiwan, a clear warning.

Until now, most of the Navy’s Pacific mine training has been near California, not Hawaii, with the exception of submarine training to avoid mines.

“But we’re doing it more in Hawaii,” Stone said. “We’re not physically expanding the boundaries of the study area in Hawaii, but we are going to be doing more mine warfare-type training.”

Nevertheless, the onus remains squarely on the Navy to prove that expansion of mine warfare training in Hawaiian waters is indeed vital, the only recourse in the name of national security. Proving to Hawaii’s residents that such training will not bring disruption — or worse, damage — to Hawaii’s marine ecosystem and environment is the only and best way forward.

Meetings for input

Public meetings on the Navy’s draft EIS for the Hawaii-California Training and Testing Study Area will be held this month:

>> Honolulu: Jan. 15, Keehi Lagoon Memorial Weinberg Hall; open house from 4 to 7 p.m., presentation and comments at 5 p.m.

>> Lihue: Jan. 16, Kauai Veterans Center; open house from 4 to 7 p.m., presentation and comments at 5 p.m.

>> Virtual public meeting: Jan. 22, 3 to 4 p.m., via Zoom or by telephone.

For more, see the project website at www.nepa.navy.mil/hctteis, which also has instructions for the virtual meeting.