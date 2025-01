The audience applauds during the event, held at Kapalua Plantation Course on Maui.

Jason Economou, left, Maui United Way president and CEO, and Pete McPartland, Sentry’s chair and CEO, share a moment during Sentry’s announcement of an additional $1 million donation to Maui United Way for youth mental health support.

Sentry Insurance announced Tuesday a $1 million donation to Maui United Way, furthering its commitment to supporting youth mental health services in the wake of the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires.

The donation — revealed ahead of The Sentry PGA Tour tournament at Kapalua held last week, builds on the Sentry Malama Na Keiki initiative, which provides mental health counseling to youth across Maui.

This latest contribution brings Sentry’s total commitment to wildfire relief and recovery efforts to over $3 million, including $2 million specifically dedicated to youth mental health.

The Sentry Malama na Keiki program, which launched in November 2023 with an initial $1 million donation, has already reached over 5,000 children and families across the island.

The initiative sends teams of trusted mental health counselors into schools, parks and community centers, offering trauma-­informed care in environments where young people feel most at ease.

“We identified the issue of mental health for kids who were affected by the fire in so many different ways. Almost any child, I believe, in this part of Maui was affected by it rather dramatically,” said Pete McPartland, chair and CEO of Sentry. “We had wrapped our arms around that issue and formed an initiative called Malama na Keiki.”

McPartland said that supporting the recovery and healing of the Maui community is a deeply personal mission for the company. He emphasized that Sentry’s commitment goes beyond its role as the title sponsor of The Sentry, focusing on assisting the people of the island as they rebuild and ensuring that children and families have the resources they need to move forward with hope and stability.

“I will tell you, it will not end here. This will not end here. Maui is a Sentry community,” McPartland said.

The 2023 wildfires, among the deadliest in U.S. history, left an indelible mark on the youth of Maui. The wind-driven fires ravaged Lahaina, Kula, Olinda and Pulehu, claiming at least 102 lives, destroying nearly 4,000 structures — most of them homes — and causing approximately $5.5 billion in damage. Many children are now grappling with trauma, loss and emotional challenges, highlighting the urgent need for accessible mental health services.

The wildfires displaced over 3,000 students in West Maui, significantly affecting the start of the new academic year. The fire destroyed King Kamehameha III Elementary, while the other three schools — Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High — were temporarily closed for air, water and soil testing.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Sentry’s continued support and generosity,” said Jason Economou, president and CEO of Maui United Way. “The Sentry Malama na Keiki initiative is already making a tangible difference in the lives of children and families across Maui. This additional funding ensures we can keep this important work going and continue providing the mental health resources our community urgently needs.”

Shannon I‘i, a community member, said the support has been evident in the smiles of the people, noting that the Malama na Keiki team was present in many places from the beginning, working from the ground up.

I‘i explained that trust is essential when reaching out for help, and for a community in distress, finding the strength to ask for support can be challenging.

“They shared resources given to them and then offered support, not just logistically, but holistically,” she said. “They have always been a part of the community. They didn’t clock out at the end of the day.”