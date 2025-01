Bottled water was stacked in the cafeteria of Red Hill Elementary School in 2022 during the water contamination crisis. The Red Hill Registry aims to survey the needs and concerns of those affected.

The University of Hawaii has opened pre-enrollment for the Red Hill Registry, a community-driven initiative designed to assist people affected by the jet fuel-­contaminated drinking water from the Navy waterline on Oahu.

Set to formally launch in mid-2025, the registry aims to connect affected individuals with resources, track health impacts over time and ensure a community-­centered approach to addressing their needs.

The project is funded by a five-year, $27.2 million federal grant and is led by the UH Office of Strategic Health Initiatives.

“Pre-enrollment is an exciting opportunity to start getting counted as an impacted community member,” Dr. Rosana “Sanie” Weldon, director of the Red Hill Registry, said in a statement.

The pre-enrollment process involves a brief, five- to 10-minute questionnaire that allows participants to confidentially share their contact information, current location and activities related to the November 2021 jet fuel spill.

The survey also asks about exposure timing, setting and concerns that participants would like the registry to address. The data will help shape the registry’s development, ensuring it reflects the diverse experiences of the affected community.

People who are 18 or older can complete the survey and provide information on behalf of children under 18.

“This survey marks our third major step of community engagement in the last two months,” said Tara Sutton, director of community engagement at the Red Hill Registry. “Our focus groups and community-wide surveys have already yielded very useful information as we continue to develop the Red Hill Registry.”

As part of its community engagement efforts, the Red Hill Registry has held virtual focus groups to gather insights from different segments of the Oahu population.

Separate sessions were held for affected community members who were exposed to the contaminated water at their homes, workplaces, schools or child care centers.

The sessions provided a platform for those directly affected to share their experiences. In addition, a group for concerned Oahu residents, who were not directly exposed but wanted to discuss the broader impact of the Red Hill water crisis, was also offered. A third set of focus groups targeted professionals who responded to the crisis or provided support, including health care providers, educators, advocates and agency representatives.

The virtual discussions are part of a comprehensive effort to ensure the registry accurately reflects the needs and concerns of the entire community.

In addition to the focus groups, the Red Hill Registry conducted a communitywide survey to gather feedback from a broader range of participants.

The survey specifically targeted affected community members, concerned Oahu residents who were not directly exposed, and professionals who responded to or supported those affected by the crisis.

The Red Hill Registry Development Survey was available online until Dec. 16, giving the public an opportunity to share their perspectives and help guide the development of the registry.

Formal enrollment for the Red Hill Registry is scheduled for mid-2025, but pre-enrollment offers a critical opportunity for those affected to contribute to its development. The pre-enroll­ment questionnaire is available online at RedHillRegistry.org.