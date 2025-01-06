How Hawaii players fared in the NFL in Week 18

University of Hawaii

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive tackle: Rejoined the starting lineup and had a career-high seven tackles in the loss to the Chargers. He got to the quarterback once to force and incompletion and was flagged for defensive holding on a third-and-2 play in the second quarter. The seventh rounder ends his rookie season with 35 tackles, more than 15 defensive linemen who were selected ahead of him.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball four times for 200 yards with three of them inside the 20 in the win over the Jaguars with his first punt over 60 yards in more than a month. Sanchez could have earned a $50,000 bonus for finishing in the top five in net punting yards but he fell just short. He also served as holder for Matt Gay’s four field goals and two extra points. He finishes his seventh season with a career-high 49.7 yards per punt and his 25 punts inside the 20 were his most since his rookie year in 2017.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Came off the bench for the first time in 28 games and made four tackles in the win over the Bills and got to the quarterback once. Tavai was left on the bench for the entire first quarter and made his first tackle on the first play of the second. Tavai was benched by coach Jerod Mayo for saying that Patriots fans should ‘know their place’ and not boo the team or call for Mayo’s firing. He was greeted with a smattering of boos by the small crowd when he entered the game. He finishes his seventh season with a career- high 115 tackles, eight of them for losses.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Returned from injured reserve and started alongside Derwin James in the win over the Raiders, collecting three tackles. It was his first extended action since Week 12.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Came off the bench but did not make a tackle in the loss to the Lions. It was his second straight week without making a tackle after having a stop in five contests in a row.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Started in his final game of his rookie season and had eight tackles in the loss to the Eagles, five of his stops coming on the final drive of the close game. He has 41 tackles in five games since becoming the starter, he had 49 tackles as a starter and six in eight games off the bench. The sixth rounder finished with more tackles than 11 linebackers selected ahead of him and only five have played more games.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Closed the season with four assisted tackles in an overtime win over the Jaguars, getting to the quarterback only once and being flagged for encroachment. He finishes his ninth year with a career-low 61 tackles in 12 games and had 6.5 sacks, his fewest since 2017 with San Francisco and was left off the Pro Bowl roster after making it last year.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Nailed a 27-yard field goal and two extra points in the win over the Titans, finishing his regular season with 35 field goals on 41 attempts and 32-for-33 on extra points. He kicked off four times with two in the end zone and one touchback and pushed the returner out of bounds at midfield for his second stop of the season and seventh of his career.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Came off the bench and caught two of three targets for 12 yard in the win over the Steelers. He was second on the team in snaps among receivers but sixth in targets. He finishes his second season with highs across the board, earning 36 catches for 479 yards and six touchdowns.

> >Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Led Dallas with eight tackles, one for a loss, while starting in the middle in the loss to the Commanders. He ends his rookie season with 50 tackles and played in all 17 games with nine starts. The third-rounder is fifth in tackles among first-year linebackers.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Got to quarterback Joe Burrow in the loss to the Bengals, burying him for 12 yards in the third quarter and injuring him on the play but he came back for the next series. It was his first sack since Dec. 1, also on Burrow, and he added an assisted tackle on a run play. He got 22 snaps on defense, sixth among linebackers on the squad, and 20 on special teams. He is tied with Kamalei Correa among NFL sacks by a Crusader, behind only Gary Campbell (12) and Tyson Alualu (25).

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Came off the bench in relief of rookie Jayden Daniels and led the team to a comeback win over the Cowboys. Mariota completed 15 of his 18 passes for 161 yards. He had a touchdown run and two TD passes, including the game-winner with three seconds left in a 23-19 win. It was Mariota’s his first action since October. It was the 15th fourth-quarter comeback of his career and his first since 2022.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was declared inactive with a hip injury for the loss to the Jets, ending his season with a career-high 72.9 completion percentage in 11 games with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He goes into next season No. 2 in career completion percentage at 68.1%, behind only Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (68.6%).

>> Roman Wilson, Steelers receiver: Returned to practice last week but remained on injury reserve, opening the door for him to return for the playoffs. There are 16 receivers taken after him in the 2024 NFL Draft who already have a reception, Wilson is one of six still waiting for his first grab.

WAIANAE

>> Kana‘i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Got back on the field and played special teams in the win over the Chargers, but didn’t make a tackle. He had missed the previous two games because of injuries and illness and has appeared in 17 of 50 possible games since joining the team as a backup linebacker and special teams ace.