Scoreboard – January 6, 2025

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Punahou at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: ‘Iolani at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll,

5 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at

Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University at

Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity III: La Pietra vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hanalani.

GOLF

PGA Sony Open in Hawaii: Monday qualifier, 7 a.m. at Kapolei Golf Course.

PGA Sony Open in Hawaii: Dream Cup Pro-Am and Monday Pro-Am, 10 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Punahou at Le Jardin; Damien at Mid-Pacific; Pac-Five at ‘Iolani;

Kamehameha at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waianae at Campbell (varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

TENNIS

College men: SMU vs. Hawaii, 10 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: University at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Assets at Damien,

6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Damien at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kahuku at Kaiser (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Moanalua at Castle (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kailua at Farrington (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kalani at Kalaheo (varsity at

6 p.m.); McKinley at Kaimuki (varsity at

6 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Campbell at Kapolei

(JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Mililani at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to

follow); Radford at Aiea (varsity at 6 p.m.); Nanakuli at Waianae (varsity at 6 p.m.).

SOCCER

ILH girls: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific; Le Jardin vs. Damien at

Kapiolani Park field No. 1. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Radford at Nanakuli (boys

varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Waipahu (boys varsity at

5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Waianae at Campbell (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Leilehua at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA West girls: Mililani at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Pearl City at Leilehua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

SOCCER

OIA

Saturday

Boys Varsity

Kalani 1, Kailua 0

Kaiser 3, Roosevelt 0

Kalaheo 1, Farrington 0

Castle 5, McKinley 0

Waipahu 1, Leilehua 0

Girls Varsity

Kalani 4, Kailua 1

Kaiser 5, Roosevelt 0

Kalaheo 7, Farrington 1

Castle 15, McKinley 0

Waipahu 3, Leilehua 0

Boys JV

Kaiser 1, Roosevelt 0

Leilehua 5, Waipahu 3

Girls JV

Kalani 2, Kailua 0 (forfeit)

Kaiser 9, Roosevelt 0

Leilehua 5, Waipahu 3

BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II

PacWest

Saturday

At Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

Hawaii Hilo 82, Westmont 68. Point leaders—Hilo: Julio Montes II 16, Nadjrick Peat 15, Brody Davis 11, Jake Kosakowski 11. West: Adrian McIntyre 24, Jarrett

Bryant 18, Drew Ramirez 12. Rebound leaders—Hilo: Andre Norris 8. West: Mason Romano 6. Assist leaders—Hilo: Montes II 5. West: McIntyre 5.

OIA East

Saturday

Girls Varsity

Roosevelt 62, Kalaheo 28. Top scorers—Roos: Makelah Richardson 24, Sara

Williams 11. Kalh: Sophia Kisch 12, Taysha Ukauka 12.