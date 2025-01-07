Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 75° Today's Paper

EditorialIsland Voices

Column: Better uses for K-12 education funding

By Jonathan Y. Okamura

Today Updated 8:07 p.m.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 Students gather near a flagpole at Kaaawa Elementary School.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022

Students gather near a flagpole at Kaaawa Elementary School.