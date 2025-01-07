Letter: Demand police reform, justice for Myeni family

We the people are disgusted by the repeated excuses given as justification in the taking of citizens’ lives. Lindani Myeni’s death adds to a growing list of death at the hands of police. Common sense in that situation suggested that Myeni was having a psychotic episode. If police feared for their safety, it would have been better to retreat and reapproach to save lives, not take lives. The priority is to avoid taking lives.

Yes, an officer was injured. That’s the risk we pay them to take. At least he is alive. Give the Myeni family $10 million from the police budget. Teach the police there are consequences. Starting today, we the citizens demand the police find another way — a better way — to capture and arrest without killing.

Steve Barnes

Kaneohe

