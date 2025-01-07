Letter: Start enforcing law to prevent fireworks deaths

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The fireworks-related deaths and injuries in Salt Lake on New Year’s Eve are a tragedy. The fact that fireworks claim victims each year is insanity.

This year Kailua was rocked by endless “concussion bombs,” or fireworks with an explosion resembling a war zone. I could feel the concussive pressure wave from many and am glad that none of our house’s windows were damaged.

The laissez-faire attitude of law enforcement in enforcing the ban on illegal fireworks has allowed some, not fearing any repercussions, to continue and enhance their holiday noise-making at the expense of neighbors and their terrified pets. Enough.

Peter Oleson

Kailua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter