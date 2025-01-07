Off the news: Green lobbies against RFK Jr. nomination

Gov. Josh Green is in Washington, D.C. to push back against a nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of Health and Human Services, meeting Senate members to argue that RFK Jr. is unfit to lead the nation’s health care system.

President-elect Donald Trump’s intended nomination of RFK Jr., who heads anti-vaccination group Children’s Health Defense, has drawn vehement opposition from public health experts — and Green, a doctor. RFK Jr. visited Samoa and publicly questioned vaccines’ safety just months before a 2019 measles outbreak, which killed 83. In contrast, Green, then lieutenant governor, joined an international effort to vaccinate 50,000 youth in Samoa as the deadly epidemic rampaged across the island nation.