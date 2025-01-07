Off the news: Red Hill Registry preenrollment underway

The entire Red Hill water contamination debacle was painful, so the University of Hawaii is hoping its pre- enrollment process in the new Red Hill Registry won’t add to that. Filling out the pre-enrollment questionnaire (link at RedHillRegistry.org), people can skip any questions they want and back out at any time.

The registry will launch mid-year, but the questionnaire requires those wanting registry access to resources and information on health impacts to submit contact information at least.

Just want to stay in the loop? There’s a link to subscribe up top. No stress.