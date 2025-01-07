‘Ohana-style cooking

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

What started as small pop-up events in 2021 off Liliha Street in downtown Honolulu has blossomed into a thriving food truck in Kapolei.

My Ohana’s BBQ, run by owner and chef Jason Swazer and family, has become a local favorite, serving up a mix of barbecue dishes inspired by his family’s recipes.

“The name comes from the Hawaiian word ohana,’” Swazer explains. “I want people to taste my family’s style of barbecue.”

The food truck first opened in Waipahu at iTrampoline Hawaii on Leoleo Street before settling into its current spot in Campbell Industrial Park.

My Ohana’s BBQ is known for its fresh, made-to-order dishes. One standout is the brisket plate ($20.99), featuring mesquite and applewood-smoked prime brisket served with a side of My Ohana’s BBQ mac and cheese and a scoop of steamed rice.

Another favorite is the Richard Earl ($13.99) — two marinated, deep-fried chicken thighs paired with two cream-style honey butter biscuits made from scratch and served with a sweet-and-spicy dipping sauce.

For something hearty, the creamy garlic chicken melt ($14.99) is a hit. Seasoned grilled chicken, cream, sautéed onions and a mix of melted cheeses are all served on house-made bread with a side of seasoned fries.

Seafood fans will enjoy the shrimp linguine ($17.99), featuring garlic butter shrimp in a creamy white wine sauce with tomatoes and Parmesan.It’s served with breadsticks that are made fresh in-house.

“The best part is meeting new people and seeing familiar faces come back,” says Swazer. “It’s about sharing food and creating a connection. Give us a chance to

share our food and the flavors we’re so proud of.”

My Ohana’s BBQ will be at the Kaiser West Oʻahu blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Kaiser West Oahu Medical Office in Kapolei (401 Kamokila Blvd.) For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@_.myohanasbbqllc._)

My Ohana’s BBQ

91-265 Kalaeloa Blvd.

808-726-5402

myohanasbbqllc.square.site

Instagram: @_.myohanasbbqllc._

Email: myohannasbbqllc@gmail.com

How to order: In person, online, over the phone

How to pay: All forms ofpayment accepted