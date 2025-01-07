Raising the steaks

There’s something for the meat lovers out there to look forward to: Empire Steak House (1777 Ala Moana Blvd.) is opening a location in Waikiki on Jan. 11. Diners will find USDA prime steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class selection of wine and scotch, and warm hospitality.

This is Empire Steak House’s fifth location and its first in Hawaii. The biz has built its reputation on 40 years of passion, tradition and excellence. The first restaurant was founded by the Sinanaj brothers in New York City.

Russ, Jack and Jeff Sinanaj honed their skills at Peter Luger Steak House before launching their own business.

In addition to Hawaii and New York, Empire Steak House also has a restaurant in Tokyo.

The eatery will be serving lunch and dinner daily in the former Pesca Waikiki space on the top floor of the Ilikai Hotel & Luxury Suites.

To learn more and to book a reservation, visit empiresteakhousehawaii.com.

Golden hour specials

Noi Thai Cuisine (2301 Kalakaua Ave.) has introduced a golden hour menu, its version of happy hour, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. daily.

Specials include fried enoki mushrooms ($15.95) topped with sliced green onions and served with a sweet chile dipping sauce; spicy salmon salad ($18.95), which features pan-seared salmon cubes tossed with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, red onions and mint; and tom yum cashew nuts ($15.95) tossed with lime, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and paprika.

Golden hour wouldn’t be complete without drinks and you can’t spell Noi without Never Ending (rum, watermelon liquer, pineapple juice and fresh lime juice), Overwhelm (vodka, passion fruit, mango jam and homemade sour mix) and Infinity (gin, peach liqueur, pineapple juice, sour mix and blue Curacao). All drinks are $14.95.

For more details follow the biz on Instagram (@nothaicuisine_hawaii).

Perfectly pulled noodles

Youpo Noodles, purveyor of thick, chewy hand-pulled biang biang noodles coated in chile, garlic and Sichuan peppers, now has a brick-and-mortar location in Chinatown.

The biz was a longtime staple at farmers markets in Kailua and Kakaako where passers-by could — and often would – stop to watch the chef hand-pull the noodles on the spot. The noodles were then scooped into bowls and served with bok choy, green onions and customers’ choice of lamb ($19), duck ($19), beef ($17), shrimp and pork ($17), or mushrooms and tofu ($17). (There was also a meat-free non-spicy keiki version for $9.)

Those same options are available at the eatery’s brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1109 Maunakea St. Also on the menu are lamb spareribs ($18), crispy fried chicken ($18) and steamed bok choy ($9).

Youpo Noodles is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays – Saturdays.

To order online for pickup, visit youponoodleshi.com. Keep up with the biz on Instagram (@youponoodleshi).

Eye-catching baked goods

BRUG Bakery (multiple locations) has unveiled January and February specials.

The daruma pan ($3.75 each) is the sweet-bread version of the rotund Japanese doll that symbolizes good luck and perseverance. This eye-catching treat is filled with azuki bean paste and mascarpone.

The almond ganache cannoli ($3.95 each) is a flaky puff pastry filled with chocolate almond butter ganache and dried strawberries, and finished with a drizzle of dark chocolate and a sprinkling of sliced almonds and freeze-dried strawberries.

For a savory treat, opt for the shrimp avocado focaccia ($4.25 each). It comes with tomatoes on olive-oil-infused focaccia covered in tartar sauce.

The bakery, which specializes in Hokkaido-style bread and pastries, bakes its treats daily using a special flour imported from Hokkaido, Japan. In total, it offers more than 70 types of bread treats in addition to coffee, matcha and other cafe drinks.

For more information, visit brugbakeryhawaii.com.

The strawberry on top

BRUG Bakery’s sister eatery, Mana Sandwiches (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 2273) now has fresh Japan-grown strawberries available (visit website for price). These sweet, juicy berries reach their peak ripeness in the winter and are as delicious on their own as they are smothered in premium heavy cream and served between two slices of pillowy soft BRUG Bakery white bread.

Mana Sandwiches is offering two varieties of Japanese strawberries for a limited time. Tochiotome strawberries are described as a perfect blend of sweet and tart. They are grown in Tochigi prefecture, which is the largest producer of strawberries in Japan — so much so that it is known as Japan’s “Strawberry Kingdom.”

Amarin strawberries are considered to be a rare delicacy. It is harvested in small batches in Saitama prefecture and recognizable by its large size, bright red lustre and high sugar content.

For more information, visit manasandwiches.com.

Out with the old, in with the new

McCully Buffet (930 McCully St. No. 3), known for its wide variety of options and affordable prices, will be closing for good on Feb. 2. But there is good news for diners – the owners plan to reopen in the spring. They’ll be unveiling a Korean dining concept. The exact details have yet to be confirmed but Crave was told it will include cook-at-your-table yakiniku and signature Korean barbecue.

Guests will be able to make reservations at McCully Buffet through Feb. 2 and gift certificates to the eatery will be honored by the new restaurant.

In the meantime, McCully Buffet will continue to offer its weekend special of all-you-can-eat crab, sushi, sashimi and yakiniku ($59.99). It will be available Fridays – Sundays through Feb. 2. (Note: All-you-can-eat crab will only be available during dinner.)

McCully Buffet is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays – Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturdays – Sundays.

To stay up-to-date, follow the biz on Instagram (@mccullybuffet).