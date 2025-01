Sammi F. received burns on 72% of his body, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser on his behalf.

A still image of drone footage from the Jan. 1 fireworks explosion, left, at Keaka Drive.

A 3-year-old boy is the fourth and youngest person to die from injuries sustained in the catastrophic explosion of a large cache of aerial fireworks at an Aliamanu New Year’s Eve party.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Cassius Ramos-­Benigno, one of several members of the Benigno family to be injured and the third to die from those injuries. His grandmother and great-aunt were the only two people who died at the scene.

Ramos-Benigno died at 1:30 a.m. Monday. He had been hospitalized at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children.

“This was an immense tragedy for our community,” said Dr. James Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. “Now that a child has died, it’s compounded it a hundredfold. It just made me so sad when I reflected on that night. (First responders) did everything they could to save everyone there.”

He estimated Monday, after consulting with hospital officials, that roughly 35 to 40 people were wounded and taken to hospitals after the 12:01 a.m. Wednesday mass casualty event.

Ireland said Ramos-­Benigno was the only child taken by ambulance to a hospital from the scene at 4411 Keaka Drive. A total of 13 ambulances transported 21 people to hospitals. Of that number, 19 were in critical condition with burns.

Aside from Ramos-­Benigno, a 23-year-old woman, Jennifer Van, assistant manager of the Wahiawa branch of Central Pacific Bank, died Wednesday at the hospital.

Most remain hospitalized at The Queen’s Medical Center and Straub Hospital, Ireland said. Six were flown by military transport plane to an Arizona hospital.

Many will remain hospitalized for six months to perhaps a year, Ireland said.

Police said preliminary information from surveillance footage and witness statements said a person attending the party lit a large “cake” of aerial fireworks on the driveway fronting the carport where the party was held. The cake fell on its side, and aerials shot into two crates that contained additional cakes of fireworks, setting off a large explosion.

The police chief said a “cake” containing 50 or so individual cartridges of aerial fireworks was lit and tipped over, igniting a cache of fireworks.

The injuries included a lot of impalements with “shards of glass the size of my hand” and pieces of wood — which EMS personnel left in place for ER doctors to remove — shrapnel, fractures, concussive blast injuries and ruptured eardrums, Ireland said.

“There was a significant blast component,” he said.

However, others who had minor injuries were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

“Before anyone arrived at the scene, people may have just thrown kids and relatives in cars before EMS (Emergency Medical Serv­ices) arrived,” Ireland said.

He said that of the 10 EMS triaged as minor injuries, they told EMS personnel they were going to drive themselves, their children or friends to the hospital.

Had they remained at the scene, EMS would have transported them, he said.

Among those in Ramos-­Benigno’s family who were killed at the scene were his grandmother Lita (who has not yet been identified by the medical examiner’s office) and her sister, Nelie Turalba Ibarra.

Also injured are Lita’s son Junior and daughter Charmaine Benigno, who was among the six flown to Arizona for treatment for her severe burns.

Cousin Rylan Benigno, who set up a GoFundMe page for all at gofund.me/c0f0b895, wrote that of the wounded, Cassius “suffered the most extensive injuries with most of his body burned.”

He said Lita’s son, Cedric, and his family escaped with minor injuries, but their house was damaged in the explosion.

A GoFundMe page was also set up for Sammi F., who received extensive burns to 72% of his body and was transported to Arizona for specialized medical care. Donations will go to his medical expenses.

“Sammi is an amazing son, brother, and uncle,” wrote Sam Balicoco.

“He is a brother to all that knows him. Always happy and making everyone laugh. He is good-natured, softhearted, humble, and shows up for his loved ones when need be. One of the best people that one will ever meet.”

To donate to Sammi F., go to gofundme.com/f/sammis-road-to-recovery.