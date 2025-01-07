Skyline to shut down for next 2 weekends
The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) announced the upcoming Skyline passenger service closure for two weekends, a necessary step to get the next portion of Skyline operations online on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Vance Tsuda, left, Lori Kahikina, Jon Nouchi and Roger Morton were on hand for the announcement at the Hatawa Aloha Stadium station.
A commuter exited the Halawa Aloha Stadium Station on Monday.
Above, commuters exited the Halawa Aloha Stadium Station.