Heisman winner Hunter, Arizona WR McMillan to serve as Poly Bowl captains

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and former Waimanalo resident Tetiaroa McMillan will serve as honorary team captains at the 2025 Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 17 at Kunuiakea Stadium.

The eighth edition of the annual high school football all-star game held in Hawaii will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who entered the transfer portal and signed with Cal over the weekend after originally signing with Oregon, is among the quarterbacks in the game.

Husan Longstreet, a Texas A&M signee; George MacIntyre, who is headed to Tennessee; UCLA signee Madden Iamaleava; and Akili Smith Jr., an Oregon signee, are among the other quarterbacks scheduled to play in the game.

Team selections and a draft party will be held Sunday before a week of practices leading up to the 4 p.m. kickoff.

Hawaii duo get Big West volleyball honors

Hawaii outside hitter Adrien Roure earned both the Big West Offensive Player of the Week and Big West Freshman of the Week honors on Monday, while sophomore Tread Rosenthal was named the Big West Setter of the week.

In his first two games in a UH uniform, Roure averaged 4.29 kills per set while hitting .404 in wins over No. 20 McKendree on Friday and Sunday.

Roure had two aces in each of the wins and did not commit a reception error in 37 attempts.

Rosenthal averaged 13.43 assists per set and led UH to a combined .406 hitting percentage. He also had eight digs, five kills and three blocks.

It’s the seventh time Rosenthal has won the award after winning it a record six times as a freshman.

The fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors host Harvard on Wednesday and Friday as part of a season-opening, six-match homestand.

Chaminade’s Escobedo gets PacWest kudos

The PacWest Conference on Monday named Morgan Escobedo of Chaminade the conference’s Player of the Week.

The sophomore point guard totaled 25 points, 17 rebounds, had nine assists and eight steals as the Silverswords beat Westmont and lost to Vanguard.

Escobedo’s first career weekly conference honor makes her the second Silversword to win the Player of the Week award this season, after Sameera Elmasri (Dec. 16).

Escobedo set two career highs last week, grabbing a career-best 11 rebounds Thursday as she achieved her first career double-double (10 points) in the win over Westmont. She also had seven steals in that game, matching the most in her career.

Two nights later, Escobedo scored a career-best 15 points against Vanguard and had six assists, tying the most she’s had in a game in her career.