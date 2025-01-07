Boys top 10: Crusaders No. 1 as Sepulona back

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Saint Louis is a unanimous selection by coaches and media for the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

The Crusaders opened ILH play with a 59-44 win over No. 10 Kamehameha on Saturday. Two-time All-State Player of the Year Pupu Sepulona made his season debut, showing no effects of a knee injury suffered during the state football championship game.

Saint Louis has held the No. 1 position for all seven weeks since the poll began, including the past five as the panel’s unanimous pick.

Punahou remained at No. 2 with Maryknoll at No. 3. The order was mostly the same as last week’s rankings, with one exception. ‘Iolani edged University in overtime, 59-54, and returned to the Top 10 after a week away. The Raiders are at No. 7, while Mid-Pacific dropped out of the Top 10 after a 64-34 loss to Punahou.

Saint Louis (17-1 overall) hosts No. 9 University today and No. 2 Punahou on Thursday.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Jan. 5, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (17-1, 1-0 ILH) (10) 100 1

> def. No. 10 Kamehameha, 59-44

> next: vs. University, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m.

2. Punahou (16-3, 1-0 ILH) 89 2

> won at No. 9 Mid-Pacific, 64-34

> next: at Maryknoll, Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Saint Louis, Thursday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m.

3. Maryknoll (16-3) 81 3

> bye

> next: vs. Punahou, Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. University, Thursday, Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m.

4. Leilehua (12-5. 2-0 OIA) 68 4

> def. Radford, 48-23

> next: vs. Waialua, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m.

5. Kailua (15-4, 4-0 OIA) 53 6

> def. Kalaheo, 64-31

> next: vs. McKinley, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m.

6. Mililani (12-4, 3-1 OIA) 46 6

> def. Waipahu, 71-26

> next: vs. Waianae, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m.

7. ‘Iolani (11-6, 1-0 ILH) 38 NR

> def. No. 7 University, 59-54 (OT)

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Thursday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m.

8. Kahuku (9-8, 2-1 OIA) 34 8

> def. Kaimuki, 71-36

> next: vs. Moanalua, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m.

9. University (10-8, 0-1 ILH) 24 7

> lost to ‘Iolani, 59-54 (OT)

> next: at No. 1 Saint Louis, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m.

10. Kamehameha (3-7, 0-1 ILH) 10 10

> lost at Saint Louis, 59-44

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m.

No longer in Top 10: Mid-Pacific (No. 9).