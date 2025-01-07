No. 4 ‘Iolani girls top No. 3 Maryknoll

This time, the ‘Iolani Raiders were almost impeccable.

Justice Kekauoha pumped in 18 points as No. 4 ‘Iolani rallied past No. 3 Maryknoll 41-36 to spoil the Spartans’ homecoming night.

The Raiders lost at home to Maryknoll, 46-43, on Dec. 20. ‘Iolani was 1-2 in ILH play entering Monday’s game, but fared much better the second time around against Maryknoll’s pesky zone defense. The Raiders had just three turnovers in the final quarter and limited the home team to 11% field-goal shooting in the final eight minutes.

Kekauoha also had team highs of eight rebounds and four assists for ‘Iolani (12-5 overall).

“Toward the end, we worked more as a team,” Kekauoha said. “We were calm and everything flowed.”

Mia Frye, still recovering from an ankle injury, was much more spry after resting the past two weeks. She had eight points and was a key cog as their high-post distributor against Maryknoll’s sticky 2-3 matchup zone. She did not take the court during the recent trip to Osaka, where the Raiders played four full games and six half-games with local teams.

“I sat in Japan. We got to see how hard they play. It’s next level,” Frye said. “The best thing is knowing we can thrive in every situation.”

Hailey Fernandez added seven points and six steals.

‘Iolani shot 14-for-41 from the field (34%), but was 11-for-15 at the free-throw line. Maryknoll was stellar at the charity stripe (13-for-15) but finished 9-for-42 from the field (21%) and turned the ball over 18 times.

After ‘Iolani got into early foul trouble, coach Dean Young switched his defense to a 2-3 matchup with two defenders consistently within arm’s reach of Maryknoll sharpshooter Pua‘ena Herrington.

“We were worried that if we played man that we’d have a difficult time with fouls trying to defend Pua,” Young said. “That came true. We had three girls with two fouls in the first quarter. It forced us to go to the zone, but at least we could defend Pua better.”

Herrington scored all 19 of her points in the first three quarters and finished 5-for-18 from the field. She struggled to get shots in the paint against a mix of defenders, including Fernandez. Her frustration with not getting foul calls on ‘Iolani’s contact led to a technical foul on the junior guard in the third quarter.

The Lady Spartans were ice-cold from deep, shooting 5-for-28 from the arc (18%). ‘Iolani often gave Maryknoll room to drive the paint area, but the Spartans usually declined the opportunity.

Herrington hustled for a game-high 10 rebounds, adding three steals. She shot 7-for-7 from the foul line.

‘Iolani’s tight on-ball coverage kept the high-scoring junior from making a bucket until she banked in a straightaway 22-footer to beat the buzzer.

In the fourth quarter, Herrington’s baseline jumper was blocked as she drew contact from ‘Iolani’s Haley Mafua. Herrington barked at the closest referee, who rewarded her with a technical foul. Kekauoha’s subsequent free throws opened the lead to 29-25 with 3:39 left in the third quarter.

Maryknoll regained the lead briefly, 32-30, but ‘Iolani closed with an 11-4 run.

“They were running the clock down before taking a shot. I’m not sure if that was the strategy,” Young noted.

The Honolulu Hoops Showcase tips off 4 p.m. Thursday at ‘Iolani’s Father Bray Athletic Complex with Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) and Kamehameha. Estrella Foothills (Goodyear, Ariz.) and Punahou follow at 5:30 p.m., with Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) and ‘Iolani in the 7 p.m. nightcap. On Friday, games move to Punahou. Bakersfield Christian and ‘Iolani tip off at 4 p.m. followed by Kamehameha and Estrella Foothills at 5:30 p.m., followed by Punahou and Salpointe Catholic. On Saturday, the tourney shifts to Kamehameha with ‘Iolani and Estrella Foothills at 11 a.m., Punahou and Bakersfield Christian at 12:30 p.m., and Kamehameha and Salpointe Catholic at 2 p.m.

———

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser