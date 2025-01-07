Girls basketball Top 10: Kamehameha unanimous No. 1

Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Kamehameha collected all 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10.
The Warriors (15-3, 3-0 ILH) were game-free last week after returning from the West Coast Jamboree. After playing Punahou on Monday night, they don’t play again until Jan. 14.
Following the HBA Invitational, No. 2 Konawaena had just one game scheduled last week, a forfeit win over Hawaii Prep. The Wildcats (15-3, 6-0 BIIF) will host the Parker Bulls today.
No. 3 Maryknoll and No. 4 ‘Iolani met on Monday night in an early-ILH season showdown. Maryknoll opened league play with a 57-46 win over Punahou. After playing ‘Iolani, the Spartans will not have another game until they host Kamehameha on Jan. 14.
‘Iolani spent a week in Osaka before New Year’s and had a bye last week.
No. 5 Hanalani (15-4) routed Mid-Pacific and is 4-0 in ILH D-II. The Royals expanded their edge on No. 6 Kahuku, which overpowered Castle.
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
Mililani moved ahead of Punahou into the No. 7 slot. The Lady Trojans are 6-0 in the OIA West.
Bonus shots: Guard Destinee DuPree poured in 40 points as Lanai raced past Maui Prep 79-21 on Saturday. Longtime athletic director Roderick Sumagit believes it is a single-game school record. The Pine Lasses are 5-1 in MIL D-II play.
Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10
Monday, Jan. 5, 2024
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Kamehameha (15-3, 3-0 ILH) (12) 120 1
> bye
> next: vs. Punahou, Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.
> next: vs. Maryknoll, Jan. 14, 6 p.m.
2. Konawaena (15-3, 6-0 BIIF) 104 2
> def. Hawaii Prep, 2-0 (forfeit)
> next: vs. Parker, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m.
3. Maryknoll (10-4, 2-1 ILH) 97 3
> def. Punahou, 57-46
> next: vs No. 4 ‘Iolani, Monday, Jan. 6, 5 p.m.
> next: vs. Kamehameha, Jan. 14, 6 p.m.
4. ‘Iolani (11-5, 1-2 ILH) 87 4
> next: at Maryknoll, Monday, Jan. 6, 5 p.m.
> next: vs. Punahou, Jan. 14, 6 p.m.
5. Hanalani (15-4, 4-0 ILH D-II) 67 5
> def. Mid-Pacific, 51-13
> next: vs. University, Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.
> next: vs. Kamehameha I-AA, Thursday, Jan. 9, 5 p.m.
6. Kahuku (8-4, 6-0 OIA) 60 6
> def. Castle, 55-25
> at Kaiser, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m.
> next: vs. Farrington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.
7. Mililani (14-7. 6-0 OIA) 41 8
> def. Kapolei, 69-57
> next: at Pearl City, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m.
8. Punahou (10-8, 0-3 ILH) 37 7
> lost at No. 3 Maryknoll, 57-46
> next: at No. 1 Kamehameha, Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.
9. Maui (8-2, 5-0 MIL) 29 9
> def. Baldwin, 47-12
> next: vs. KS-Maui, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m.
10. Campbell (6-5, 6-0 OIA) 10 10
> def. Aiea, 49-6
> next: at Kapolei, Tuesday, Jan 7, 7 p.m.
Also receiving votes: Pahoa 5, Waimea 2, Hawaii Baptist 1.