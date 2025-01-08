Letter: Dems return peaceful transfer of power norms

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Sure we can argue on policy, “wokeism,” left vs. right, government entitlements and the socialism-capitalism continuum when discussing Democrats and Republicans, but one thing clearly distinguishes the two parties: respect for the Constitution and American political traditions.

Kamala Harris and the Democrats peacefully and without dissent certified the results of the November election on Monday. No whining, no lies, no protests. And Joe Biden will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Marc Rosen

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

