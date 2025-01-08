Letter: Illegal fireworks trade siphons vital resources

Are the people of Hawaii really OK with funding smugglers at the cost of lives? The level of fireworks has grown to the point that harm is done anyway, but the horrific explosion that took and devastated lives forever could have been prevented if only people would not flout laws to outdo one another.

Think of it: The amount of money spent on illegal fireworks could go a long way to rebuild Lahaina. What a waste of resources. At the expense of life and limb, the smugglers are happily going home with your cash, planning their next delivery.

Find a new cultural custom that embraces ohana. Think aloha.

Janis Row

Pauoa Valley

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter