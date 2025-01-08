Letter: Women and girls in Gaza should have right to live

The main point of a recent letter is that women have more rights in Israel than they have in Gaza (“Don’t condemn Israel for Gaza women’s struggles,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 2). Speaking of rights, shouldn’t women in Gaza at least have the right to live?

Over the past 15 months, tens of thousands of women and girls have been killed by Israeli strikes, plus many others missing under tons of rubble after Israel leveled schools, hospitals, temples, homes, residential buildings, refugee shelters and camps. Nothing is spared, particularly in northern Gaza. For Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli hard right there is no concern for human lives, be it men or women, other than their own ethnicity.

In the U.S., chief supplier of Israel’s weaponry, there had been talk that all lives matter. Talk.

Bill Cunningham

Kaneohe

