Off the news: Toddler is 4th victim of Aliamanu explosion

The New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in Aliamanu has claimed a fourth, tragically young, victim. Cassius Ramos-­Benigno, 3, died Monday of injuries sustained in a massive blast at around midnight New Year’s Day, triggered after a lit “cake” of illegal aerial fireworks fell on its side and fired projectiles into a large cache of contraband pyrotechnics. Ramos-Benigno’s grandmother and grandaunt were also killed in the incident, as was 23-year-old Jennifer Van.

Family, friends and the public now await news on an estimated 35 to 40 people who were wounded and taken to area hospitals, including six serious cases flown by military transport to an Arizona hospital.