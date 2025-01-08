Off the news: U.S. attorney for Hawaii to resign Jan. 19

The reason for her resignation seems pretty clear: Clare E. Connors, nominated as U.S. attorney for Hawaii by outgoing President Joe Biden and sworn in on Jan. 3, 2022, has submitted her resignation effective 11:59 p.m. Jan. 19 — the day before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Through Jan. 20, Connors is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the District of Hawaii, overseeing a staff responsible for prosecuting federal crimes — among them landmark prosecutions for racketeering related to organized crime leader Michael Miske, who died in December.