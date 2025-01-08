A glass for auld lang syne

Actress Maggie Smith once said, “The time onstage is easier than the rest of one’s existence. At least for those 2 1/2 hours, you can be quite sure who you are.” Even though she was talking about acting, I’ve never heard the experience of bartending so aptly described. I’ve often referred to bartending as analogous to “being onstage.” All eyes are on you and much of your guests’ experience will depend on your performance. But it’s more than just performative, it’s about losing yourself in the moment.

I can think of dozens of people I know who are excellent cooks without ever having been a professional chef. Yet, I can think of only one person off the top of my head I’d consider a “mixologist” without them ever working a day behind a bar. With such trust bestowed upon us by coworkers and guests, we can think, speak and act definitively, in a way that is not only empowering, but defining. Even if it’s only for the duration of a shift, it can be a respite in an otherwise complicated and uncertain world.

There is freedom in structure and I’ve never felt freer than when I was “turning-and-burning” with my team on industry night, standing-room-only, and 12 drink tickets deep in the well. Bartenders refer to this as “organized chaos” or “being in the weeds,” but the more hectic it got, the more calm I became. There was only one option: Get it done. One team. One goal. We all knew our roles and nothing could have been simpler.

In fact, this desire for teamwork was the reason why I fell in love with my chosen profession. While I had stuck mostly to art and poetry throughout my academic career, I hadn’t realized I had missed out on an experience until I started serving in my first restaurant. From the chef getting your order out on time to the busser clearing plates, service industry workers rely on each other for their livelihoods, so if anyone slacks off, they hold each other accountable. Either we succeed together, or we fail together.

Funny thing is, when you’re allowed to be who you are, and trusted to do what you love, it’s almost impossible to fail. The freedom of being who you are within the structure of one’s profession comprises the most fluid moments in one’s life.

The closing out of another year and the ushering in of a new one has all of us reflecting on those we’ve lost and knowledge we’ve gained. Having finally checked off the last item on my longtime bucket list, my neighbor recently asked me, “What’s next?”

I paused, uncomfortable not knowing the answer, before realizing that was a good thing!

In the words of the great sculptor Richard Serra: “If I work on a piece where the outcome seems knowable, I stop.”

It is my family’s tradition to eat ozoni, or Japanese mochi soup, to bless the new year with good fortune. It seemed only fitting to share this Japanese-inspired cocktail made with sparkling sake and rice-based vodka — so you can ring in your new year with a buzz as well as a bang!

Sake Sparkler

1 ounce Suntory Haku Vodka

3 ounces Awayuki Sparkling Sake

0.5 ounces Funkin Lychee Puree

0.25 ounces Calpico Concentrate

Method: Build all ingredients over ice and pour over ice into a Highball glass. Garnish with an edible viola flower.