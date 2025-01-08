A pea-ceful salad

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Black-eyed peas, eaten throughout the southern United States, especially around the new year, are not peas but members of the legume family.

Like other legumes, these provide fiber, some protein, certain vitamins and minerals. Black-eyed peas can be found dried, frozen and canned.

This hearty salad was inspired by the Hoppin’ John dish, with the substitution of kale for collard greens.

Black-Eyed Peas in Salad

Ingredients:

• 12 ounces black-eyed peas (frozen or canned)

• 2-4 ears corn

• 2 cups Tuscan kale (sliced into 1/4-inch ribbons, see note)

• 1 small red bell pepper, membrane removed and cut in 1/2-inch cubes

• 12 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved horizontally

Dressing ingredients:

• 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

• 1 clove garlic, smashed

• 1 tablespoon diced shallots

• 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 1 to 1-1/2 tablespoon honey

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine dressing ingredients in a jar; mix well. Taste and adjust salt and honey to taste. Cover with a lid, shake well; set aside.

If using frozen black-eyed peas, prepare according to package directions but cook just until peas are tender. Drain and cool. If using canned black-eyed peas, drain, rinse and drain again. Heat 2 inches of water in a pan until boiling and add corn. Turn ears after 3 minutes and cook for 3 more minutes. Remove from pan and rinse with water to cool. Use a knife to cut kernels from cobs to make 1-1/2 cups. Place in serving dish.

Place kale in a small dish or keep in measuring cup. Shake dressing well, then add 1-2 tablespoons to kale. Massage with fingers for a few minutes to soften. The amount will shrink by half. Add to corn and mix.

Add bell pepper pieces and black-eyed peas to the bowl. Shake dressing again and pour most of it over the vegetables. Mix thoroughly with a spoon. Taste and add salt or more dressing as needed. Top the salad with tomato halves. Serves 6.

Note: To prepare kale, wash leaves, then remove the ribs. Use a clean kitchen towel to pat leaves as dry as possible. Stack leaves and cut into 1/4-inch ribbons to make 2 cups. This can be done while the corn is cooking.

360 calories, 20 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 42 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 9 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.