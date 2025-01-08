Bean there, done that

Wednesday, January 8, 2025
By Becky Mits
National bean day was on Jan 6. With so many different types of beans, you’ll never be short of options. Check out the following:
Coffee Girl
Located in Hilo, Coffee Girl brews coffee beans into a variety of options. Sip on a toasted marshmallow latte (small, $8) while taking in the ambiance of light pink walls adorned with flowers. The biz offers a beverage called The Bontiti, (small, $6) which features a double shot of espresso over ice with sugar-free vanilla and is topped with mac nut cold foam. Other options include white chocolate strawberry, pink macchiato and Kona vanilla.
Coffee Girl
2100 Kanoelehua Ave. Ste. A6 Hilo
808-731-4282
coffeegirlcafe.com
Instagram: @coffeegirlcafe
Oahu Mexican Grill
It’s un-bean-lievable how many options Oahu Mexican Grill has for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Choices include a bean and cheese burrito ($9) which features vegan beans, vegan rice, salsa and Monterey Jack cheese. Other dishes include tacos, bowls, salads and more that include the option of adding refried or black beans as a topping or a side. For breakfast, the huevos rancheros ($12) includes two sunny-side up eggs on crisped corn tortillas with beans and homemade tomatillo salsa.
Oahu Mexican Grill
Various locations
omg.menu
Instagram: @oahumexicangrill
Kamukura Surf + Dine
Kamukura Surf + Dine in Waikiki calls its edamame Oishi Edamame ($9) and rightfully so, as the biz cooks the soybeans in the same dashi that it uses for its ramen. The flavor of the broth seeps into the edamame, making every bean a fantastic experience. It’s perfect to share with others or enjoy alongside one of the many ramen choices.
Kamukura Surf + Dine
2370 Kuhio Ave. No. 1, Honolulu
808-379-0300
Instagram: @kamukura_surfndine
Shimazu Store
A Hawaii staple, Shimazu Store offers a variety of shave ice flavors (small, $6.25) and toppings, including red azuki beans (additional $1.25). Pair the sweet bezans with tangy flavors like Green River, sour apple, key lime pie or li hing pickled mango. Azuki beans are high in fiber and help with digestion, plus they contain 29 different types of antioxidants. The combination of shave ice with azuki beans is not only delicious, but beneficial to a healthy lifestyle!
Shimazu Store
330 N. School St. Honolulu
808-721-2441
shimazustoreliliha.com
Instagram: @shimazustoreliliha