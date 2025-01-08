Bean there, done that

National bean day was on Jan 6. With so many different types of beans, you’ll never be short of options. Check out the following:

Coffee Girl

Located in Hilo, Coffee Girl brews coffee beans into a variety of options. Sip on a toasted marshmallow latte (small, $8) while taking in the ambiance of light pink walls adorned with flowers. The biz offers a beverage called The Bontiti, (small, $6) which features a double shot of espresso over ice with sugar-free vanilla and is topped with mac nut cold foam. Other options include white chocolate strawberry, pink macchiato and Kona vanilla.

Coffee Girl

2100 Kanoelehua Ave. Ste. A6 Hilo

808-731-4282

coffeegirlcafe.com

Instagram: @coffeegirlcafe

Oahu Mexican Grill

It’s un-bean-lievable how many options Oahu Mexican Grill has for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Choices include a bean and cheese burrito ($9) which features vegan beans, vegan rice, salsa and Monterey Jack cheese. Other dishes include tacos, bowls, salads and more that include the option of adding refried or black beans as a topping or a side. For breakfast, the huevos rancheros ($12) includes two sunny-side up eggs on crisped corn tortillas with beans and homemade tomatillo salsa.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Oahu Mexican Grill

Various locations

omg.menu

Instagram: @oahumexicangrill

Kamukura Surf + Dine

Kamukura Surf + Dine in Waikiki calls its edamame Oishi Edamame ($9) and rightfully so, as the biz cooks the soybeans in the same dashi that it uses for its ramen. The flavor of the broth seeps into the edamame, making every bean a fantastic experience. It’s perfect to share with others or enjoy alongside one of the many ramen choices.

Kamukura Surf + Dine

2370 Kuhio Ave. No. 1, Honolulu

808-379-0300

Instagram: @kamukura_surfndine

Shimazu Store

A Hawaii staple, Shimazu Store offers a variety of shave ice flavors (small, $6.25) and toppings, including red azuki beans (additional $1.25). Pair the sweet bezans with tangy flavors like Green River, sour apple, key lime pie or li hing pickled mango. Azuki beans are high in fiber and help with digestion, plus they contain 29 different types of antioxidants. The combination of shave ice with azuki beans is not only delicious, but beneficial to a healthy lifestyle!

Shimazu Store

330 N. School St. Honolulu

808-721-2441

shimazustoreliliha.com

Instagram: @shimazustoreliliha