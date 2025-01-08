Let’s get this party started!

If you want everyone to love you at the party, here’s what you need to bring:

Gives me chicken skin, brah

When my nephew, Noam, turned one, we catered from Chicken & Brisket (1000 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste 217). The guests at the party loved the crispy, delicious, perfectly seasoned and juicy fried chicken. If you’re a stickler for a good chicken skin, trust me, you won’t be disappointed. If you get the regular classic chicken pack ($32), you can choose among a plethora of sauces, including my favorite, cilantro aioli, for an additional $1.

Order online at chickenandbrisket.com or follow the biz on instagram (@chicken.and.brisket).

An underrated gem

I challenge you to find someone who has never had Kamehameha Bakery’s (1284 Kalani St. Unit D106) poi donuts ($1.15). Well, I feel that its regular glazed donuts ($1.05) are underrated. They are pillowy soft, perfectly glazed on the outside and chewy in the best way. The trick is to show up early before they sell out. But because their regular glazed is under the radar, I think you have a good chance of snagging one without showing up with crust, or shall I say glaze, in the corners of your eyes.

Visit kamehamehabakery.store or call 808-845-5831.

That’s a piece of dobash

My grandpa has a saying: “That’s dobash.” He means “that’s a piece of cake,” or it’s easy for him to do. He refers to dobash because that’s his favorite cake from Zippy’s (multiple locations). I have a sweet tooth, but sometimes certain things can be too sweet (just like my personality). But there’s just something about the pudding used in this cake that balances out the sweetness of the chocolate and adds moisture. Trust me, it’s a “dobash” decision for you to bring this cake to your next party.

Visit zippys.com or download the free Zippy’s app.