Step into 2025 as your best self

If you’re manifesting a healthier you in 2025, it starts with the right food to nourish and fuel your body. These businesses offer healthy options for you to enjoy without compromising taste.

Down to Earth

Down to Earth (multiple locations) is accessible enough to leave the excuses at the door. It has only vegan options at its salad bar, including its mock chicken salad, which features tofu, Follow Your Heart Vegenaise, nutritional yeast, Spectrum safflower oil, vegetables and other spices. To make an easy transition from an old diet into a new one, the business offers burgers with patties that are vegan, including its version of a “smash burger” that uses a Beyond Meat patty instead of beef.

Visit downtoearth.org or on instagram (@downtoearthhi).

The Valley Health Bar

Eating healthy does not have to mean chomping on salads all day. The Valley Health Bar (725 Kinau St.) does offer salads, but it also has tacos, sandwiches, acai bowls and more. Guests can enjoy tacos, such as its Kalama Valley, which has kale, avocado and tomatoes tossed in a toasted miso dressing on naan. Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels. The restaurant’s Nainoa Valley wrap incorporates smoked salmon with kale, avocado, and almonds and roasted sesame seeds for a nice crunch.

Visit thevalleyhealthbar.com or call 808-523-3838.

JO 2 Natural Cuisine

Transition easily into a healthier diet by not compromising on your favorite foods. JO 2 Natural Cuisine (4-971 Kuhio Hwy.) on Kauai boasts fresh, local ingredients without skimping on flavor. The biz has a wide selection of vegetable options, including a carrot ravioli with basil, coconut and Kung pao. The crispy duck salad is a popular choice, where guests can enjoy the juiciness of the duck in contrast with the crunchy kale and pistachios.

Visit jotwo.com for reservations or call 808-212-1627.

Govinda’s Vegetarian Buffet

Tucked away in Nuuanu near a beautiful banyan tree, Govinda’s Vegetarian Buffet (51 Coelho Way) opens for lunch on weekdays for guests who want to eat healthy without giving up portion sizes. The restaurant’s food is “made with love” and offers a selection of vegetarian options that vary each day like its spaghetti and plant-based meatballs, lasagna, enchiladas, curry, rice and more. It’s a peaceful ambiance with outdoor seating and shoes must be removed when entering the establishment.

Visit iskconhawaii.com/govinda-s-restaurant or call 808-595-4913.

HA Cafe

For those who want to have fun while remaining healthy, HA Cafe in Hilo (697 Manono St. Ste. 101A) offers a variety of comfort foods that will even satisfy the carnivores. The biz specializes in vegan nachos that have gluten-free tortilla chips, vegan cheese, walnut taco “meat,” black beans, guacamole and salsa. Other options include sandwiches, smoothies, burritos and toasts.

Visit hatonics.com or call 808-333-5538.

Fork and Salad

Having the ability to customize a meal is significant at Fork and Salad (multiple locations) in Maui. The biz has a build-your-own-salad station, with a wide selection of lettuce, dressing and ingredient options. In addition to salads, it also has sandwiches like the baked falafel and quinoa sandwich, which has Sriracha hummus, falafel, spring mix, romaine, cucumber, olives, feta, tzatziki and tomato. Pair the sandwich with a soup like the tomato bisque or coconut butternut squash soup. Guests can add protein to any of its salads with choices like ginger baked tofu and ancho-chile-seasoned steak.

Visit forkandsaladmaui.com or follow the biz on instagram (@forkandsaladmaui).

Raised by the Waves

Enjoy the scenic drive to the North Shore with a well-deserved meal reward at Raised By The Waves (56-565 Kamehameha Hwy. No. B9). Try the Kawela flatbread, which is a plant-powered pizza on naan dough, layered with vegan marinara, housemade mac nut pesto, alii caramelized mushrooms and many more vegetables. After a long day in the sun at the beach, sip on their seamoss lava flow that has organic coconut sorbet, pineapple, bananas and mac nut milk with a strawberry seamoss puree. Seamoss has a plethora of health benefits, including digestive and immune system support.

Visit raisedbythewaves.com or follow the biz (@raisedbythewaves) on instagram.