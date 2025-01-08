Fallen firefighter served with ‘honor and courage’
Firefighters battled the blaze Monday night at the property.
Honolulu firefighters gathered Tuesday in front of a makeshift memorial at 1645 Young St. for fellow firefighter Jeffrey Fiala.
The Honolulu fire chief thanked the public for their outpouring of aloha as the department deals with the loss of a firefighter
A house fire at 1645 Young St., reported Monday night, claimed the life of a Honolulu firefighter and injured five others. On Tuesday, fellow firefighters visited the scene. A lei and a photo of firefighter Jeffrey Fiala was placed nearby.
Honolulu firefighter Jeffrey Fiala, 25, died following a partial roof collapse after responding Monday night to the Young Street fire.