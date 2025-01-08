Ganot delivers a steady message on road

Like clockwork, head coach Eran Ganot has a set speech for the Hawaii basketball team’s arrival at the hotel on road trips.

Ganot announces the time, then implores the Rainbow Warriors to eat well, rest and “look out for ourselves.”

“Everyone loves the same hotel speech,” said guard Ryan Rapp, noting the ’Bows also eat at familiar restaurants. “He does like to keep the tradition very similar. It helps. The guys know what to expect when we’re on the road. It doesn’t seem unfamiliar to guys. He does have a unique and special tradition, but we love it.”

For Thursday’s road game against UC Riverside, Ganot is hopeful recent history will not repeat itself. During a road trip a month ago, the ’Bows lost to Grand Canyon in a nonconference game and then to Long Beach State in the Big West opener. The ’Bows did not resume league play until a week ago.

Rapp said he expects a better performance from the ’Bows for this two-game trip. The ’Bows play Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

“We’re in conference play now,” Rapp said. “This is the most important time of the year for us. … It’s going to be a really big week for us. We want to try to go 2-0. It’s hard to do when you’re on the road and in conference.”

On the previous trip, several ’Bows endured flu-like symptoms. But the ’Bows also suffered from self-inflicted mistakes totaling 37 turnovers in those two games. Grand Canyon and Long Beach State parlayed those giveaways into 49 points.

“Yeah, we had some illnesses,” Ganot said. “A lot of people have illnesses and injuries. You’ve got to deal with that. No one is going to feel sorry for you.”

The ’Bows, who are 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the Big West, averaged 10 turnovers in the past two games. Kody Williams, Marcus Greene, Tom Beattie and Aaron Hunkin-Claytor have alternated at point guard and, according to Ganot, are poised to handle UC Riverside’s ball-pressure tactics. Ganot said all four have been used “in situations playing against high-pressure, high-octane teams. That’s why I’m pleased we had our best stretch in taking care of the ball.”

Cal Poly, UH’s last opponent, had the nation’s quickest offense at 13.9 seconds per possession. UCR plays at a more deliberate pace, with less oomph in transition. The Highlanders average 6.8 fast-break points per game.

But UCR point guard Barrington Hargress averages 19.4 points. In conference play, Hargress tops the Big West with a 21.0 scoring average. “He’s kind of the head of the snake,” Rapp said of Hargress. “He’s really confident.”

Hargress is the latest Big West opposing point guard who can shoot, drive, pass and draw fouls.

“You’re not going to limit them,” Ganot said. “Can you make them work on both ends and shoot a poor percentage? Easier said than done. It’s a team cover.”

The ’Bows also are seeking advantages in a league where there are few secret strategies. In implementing counter tactics, Ganot said, the caution is to “not out-smart yourself, too.”

Rapp said: “You have to be extra crisp when you’re on the offensive end. Every (Big West) team’s gonna know what you’re running. … It’s going to come down to the finer details, making sure we flow through at a good pace and try to catch them off guard.”

BIG WEST BASKETBALL

At SRC Arena in Riverside, Calif.

Hawaii (9-5, 1-2 BW) at UC Riverside (10-6, 3-1 BW)

>> Tip-off: Thursday at 5 p.m.

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1420-AM, 92.7-FM

>> Streaming: ESPN+