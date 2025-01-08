Murray’s spirit is present at Sony Open
KYLE TERADA / USA TODAY SPORTS / 2024
Grayson Murray was pumped after draining a putt to win last year’s Sony Open in Hawaii on Jan. 14.
DAVE REARDON / DREARDON@STARADVERTISER.COM
This placard of Grayson Murray, which was signed by players in this year’s Sony Open, was auctioned off, with proceeds going to Friends of Hawaii charities.
KYLE TERADA / USA TODAY SPORTS / 2024
Grayson Murray kissed the trophy after winning the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on Jan. 14, 2024.