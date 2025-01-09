Letter: Empty homes tax would ignore property rights

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Are we really turning a blind eye to the City Council’s disrespect of locals who worked hard to provide a home for their families? Is the Council disregarding legal owners’ right to live off-island out of choice and/or necessity?

Instead of greed-driven quick fixes, should it not be working toward a clean and fair solution? Perhaps target abandoned or tax-delinquent properties. Living on an island, land and housing will always be limited. Let us not forget, local culture promotes compassion and integrity.

Lynn Wong

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

