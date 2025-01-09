Letter: Toxic masculinity factor in Trump hotel blast

Flames rose from a Tesla Cybertruck after it exploded last week Wednesday outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

An updated New York Times article about the car explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas adds a very important paragraph not included in the Star-Advertiser’s print version (“Soldier in Tesla blast had PTSD, officials say,” Jan. 4).

Referring to notes found by the police when checking Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger’s phone, the Times reports, “he said that ‘masculinity is good and men must be leaders,’ adding that people should rally around Mr. Trump and Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive and a top donor to the Trump campaign.”

As a 29-year veteran of the U.S. Army/Army Reserves retiring as a colonel, I think it is important to share this aspect of the outlook and demons that drove Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger to allegedly take his own life.

Ann Wright

Moiliili

