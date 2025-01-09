Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, January 9, 2025 74° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Toxic masculinity factor in Trump hotel blast

Today

ALCIDES ANTUNES/VIA REUTERS Flames rose from a Tesla Cybertruck after it exploded last week Wednesday outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

ALCIDES ANTUNES/VIA REUTERS

Flames rose from a Tesla Cybertruck after it exploded last week Wednesday outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.