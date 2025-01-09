Off the news: Oahu and Kauai nurses prepare to picket

Hawaii’s seen too much health-worker strife lately — so a big sigh of relief came Monday on Maui, when health care staffers, including nurses at Maui Memorial Medical Center, ratified a new four-year contract. A deal was reached only after a three-day strike in November by unionized workers.

But now, nurses at The Queen’s Health System and at Kauai’s Wilcox Medical Center are preparing for three-day strikes, largely over nurse-to-patient ratios. The Queen’s walkout is set for 11 a.m. Monday through Jan. 16 morning, and at Wilcox from 7 a.m. Tuesday till Jan. 17 morning.