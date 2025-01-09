Kokua Line: Where can I walk in for passport?

Question: Regarding U.S. passports (808ne.ws/3Pq8Ru9), I can’t renew online because my passport is so old. What about the main library? Is that still an option? Can I walk in?

Answer: Yes, the Hawaii State Library at 478 S. King St. accepts passport application DS-11 on a walk-in basis (first come, first served) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the website for the Hawaii State Public Library System.

Be forewarned that this branch is set to close for two weeks starting Monday while a roof skylight is repaired, which will disrupt passport services and other library activities (more on the temporary closure below).

It is one of three public libraries on Oahu that accept passport applications, but only Form DS-11, for “first-time applicants, minor renewals and qualifying adult renewals,” the website says.

A person should use Form DS-11 if any of the following are true: You are a first-time applicant; your most recent passport was issued at age 15 or younger; your most recent passport was issued more than 15 years ago; your most recent passport is damaged, lost or stolen; you use a different name from your last passport but have no documentation, the website says.

For complete details on applying for a U.S. passport at the State (main), Aiea or Pearl City public libraries on Oahu, or at a public library on a neighbor island, go to 808ne.ws/libpass. For links to search for all passport application acceptance facilities in Hawaii, including those that require appointments, such as at the Ala Moana, Kapolei and Wahiawa satellite city halls and the Honolulu passport agency, go to travel.state.gov and click on “Get a U.S. Passport.”

If you have more questions about applying for a passport at the State library, call its Federal Documents Section at 808-586-3477.

As you indicated, there are rules to renew online, including that your passport be expired for less than five years (if it is expired). Read more at 808ne.ws/onpass.

No matter how or where you apply for a passport, now seems like a good time, as routine processing stands at four to six weeks, not including mailing time, according to the State Department website.

Getting back to the upcoming closure of the Hawaii State Library, here is the library’s schedule for Monday through Jan. 24, according to a news release:

>> Closed: Monday through Jan. 17.

>> Open: Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during a pause in construction

>> Closed: Jan. 20 through Jan. 24.

This schedule means there won’t be Tuesday or Thursday passport service during the closure period .

The library’s book drop will remain open, or patrons may return borrowed items to another public library, the news release said.

Q: What’s the ratio of teachers to office staff in the public schools?

A: We don’t know the exact ratio, but the Department of Education’s website says Hawaii’s statewide public school system “employs about 13,000 teachers, librarians and counselors, and an additional 12,000 educational officers, civil service and support personnel.”

Mahalo

I express deep appreciation and gratitude to all who assisted me when I fell and hit my forehead against a metal trash can near the Moiliili Community Center Thrift Shop recently. A woman passing by got paper towels to stop the bleeding while another passing woman, who is a medical doctor, offered help. A security officer nearby called an ambulance. Ambulance personnel quickly performed a mini-physical and assessed my injury. In the meantime, the security officer cleaned my gash and bandaged the cut. Thankfully I was able to walk the one block to my condo but was so stressed that I didn’t get the names of the good Samaritans who helped me. I consider myself very fortunate to have so many caring individuals come to my rescue. May you all be blessed in the New Year. — Grateful kupuna

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.