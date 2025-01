Fresh off a record-breaking performance on Maui, Hideki Matsuyama could make more history this week at the Sony Open, which starts today.

Matsuyama set a PGA Tour record by shooting 35 under par in winning The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. And since he won here at Waialae Country Club in 2022, Matsuyama’s victory on Maui made him the seventh player to capture both Hawaii events.

Now, Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, will try to become just the third player to win the Hawaii events in consecutive weeks. Justin Thomas accomplished the Aloha Sweep in 2017. Ernie Els was the first to do it, in 2003.

Matsuyama and Zach Johnson are the only Hawaii double winners in this year’s Sony field. Johnson won at Kapalua in 2014 and at Waialae in 2009.

“I’m very happy,” Matsuyama said after finishing three strokes ahead of second-place Collin Morikawa at Kapalua. “I wanted to definitely win both tournaments in Hawaii.”

Morikawa bypassed the Sony. Grayson Murray, the 2024 winner here, died last May. But U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Byeong An, the two players Murray beat on the first playoff hole last year, are both in the 2025 field.

Bradley was in the driver’s seat late in last year’s tournament, but he missed a birdie putt on the par 5 No. 18 that would have given him an outright victory and seventh PGA Tour win, including the 2011 PGA Championship.

Bradley had to settle for the 10th runner-up finish of his career. He described the feeling as “horrible” in a press conference Wednesday.

“This was the only tournament that I can think back of in my career where I definitely should have won that I didn’t win,” Bradley said. “I’ve been fortunate enough, the ones that I should have won, I’ve won a bunch of them. I lost in a playoff at Riviera, but Bill Haas made this long putt and I birdied 18 to get into the playoff. Here, I was in control, I felt especially on the back nine, and I really felt like I should have won this tournament. … Normally you have a second or third you’re still leaving really excited. I didn’t have that feeling here. I was bummed out.”

Bradley later won the BMW Championship, giving him a victory three years in a row. It qualified him for The Sentry, where he finished 15th last week.

“I always feel a lot better coming here after Maui,” Bradley said. “I feel sharper. My legs are in better shape after hiking around that place.”

An, who tied for 16th at The Masters and was T13 at The Open Championship last year, is still in search of his first PGA Tour victory. He also fell in playoffs at the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the 2018 Memorial. All three of his playoffs involved three players.

In addition to Matsuyama and Johnson, four other former Sony Open champions are entered this year: Si Woo Kim (2023), Matt Kuchar (2019), Patton Kizzire (2018) and Russell Henley (2013).

Matsuyama foiled Henley’s attempt to become a two-time winner at Waialae when he made up a five-shot back nine Sunday deficit, and then eagled the first playoff hole.

Matsuyama and Henley are in the same playing group today and Friday. They and Sahith Theegala start round one at the first tee at 12:30 p.m.

Chan Kim, who was a Hawaii high school star at Kaimuki, starts at the 10th tee at 12:10 p.m.

Kelly Welsh, director of golf at Makena Golf and Beach Club on Maui, earned a spot by winning the Aloha Section PGA Championship last September. He starts at 9 a.m. on No. 10.

Tyler Loree, 17, the reigning state high school champion from Seabury Hall and UCLA commit, starts at 1:30 p.m. at the first tee. The Kula resident is one of two amateurs in the field and got in by winning the Hawaii State Golf Association’s qualifier in November.

Luke Clanton, 21, a Florida State golfer, is the other amateur. Clanton has made the cut in seven of eight PGA Tour events and was 41st at the U.S. Open last year. He starts at 1:10 p.m. at the first hole today.