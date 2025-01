Starting lineups have changed, rotations have been different and in some cases, the Hawaii women’s basketball team has found out only within hours of tipoff who is available and who isn’t.

When Laura Beeman touted the depth of a team with 12 or 13 capable players, this wasn’t what she hoped she’d need that depth for.

The goal was to match up with any team. Go big, go small, be shooter-heavy, whatever the case, this team can win in any fashion.

As they finally settle in and get into the rhythm of playing two games home and away each week leading up to March, the Rainbow Wahine (7-6, 1-2 Big West) hope to get back to that point from a health standpoint.

For now, they’ve had to adjust to playing with whoever they have available. Beeman wants her team to believe that is still as good as any other team in a conference where they hold a record of 44-15 in since 2022.

“We have enough. Regardless of who is on the floor for us, we have enough,” Beeman said after Tuesday’s practice. “I want this team to understand that and play like that.”

Hawaii is coming off its first conference win at Cal Poly, but after losing its first two games in Big West play, there is not much room for error if it wants to compete for one of the two seeded byes in the conference tournament in March.

The Rainbow Wahine welcome UC Riverside (7-7, 3-1) tonight for their first game inside of SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in 24 days.

Former UH assistant coach Brad Langston, who spent one season in Manoa on the bench under Beeman, is in his first full year as head coach after serving as an interim coach last season.

The Highlanders ended a six-game losing streak to Hawaii by splitting the series last season.

UCR ranks second in the conference in steals per game and also forces nearly 20 turnovers a game. It will test Hawaii’s guard rotation that just welcomed back Jovi Lefotu against the Mustangs after a three-game absence.

Backup point guard Kelsie Imai has missed the last four games, which has forced leading scorer Lily Wahinekapu to play at least 30 minutes in her absence.

Senior Mia ‘Uhila has seen her minutes go up to more than 20 a game in the last four and she averaged 10.5 points and four rebounds in the two games last week.

“I love what coach Langston does. I got the opportunity to work with him here for about six months,” Beeman said. “Familiar with him and he’s familiar with us and he gets the best out of his players. They are going to come in here ready to go.”

Hawaii has also played without junior forward Imani Perez in the last two games.

Senior forward Brooklyn Rewers, in her second season with the Rainbow Wahine since transferring from Michigan State, has made the most of her increased playing time.

She finished in double figures in scoring for the first time this season in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in UH’s last home game and is averaging 11.0 points in her last five games.

“I definitely think those open spots gave me some more time to be on the floor and get more comfortable and find more of a rhythm,” Rewers said. “I think those games also allowed me to find more of myself in my face-up game and has given me more confidence.”

Rewers spent the offseason working hard on many aspects of her game, including her 3-point shooting range.

She’s second on the team shooting 37% (10-for-27) from behind the arc and has helped get Hawaii out of a few lulls on offense by connecting from deep.

“I think I was able to re-establish my confidence last year and kind of figure out the player I am, and this year has been refining those skills like shooting the 3,” Rewers said.

Her presence will also be needed on the glass. Hawaii ranks last in the conference in rebounds per game, but both teams rank in the top three in limiting opponent rebounds.

Hawaii finishes the week hosting Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

RAINBOW WAHINE BASKETBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (7-6, 1-2 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (7-7, 3-1)

Today, 7 p.m.

Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton (2-12, 0-4)

Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1500-AM (today); 1420-AM / 92.7 FM (Saturday)