Letter: Carter embodied rare humanitarian spirit

In my own humble opinion, our 39th president, James Earl Carter Jr., was the greatest humanitarian who ever walked this Earth. He did much of his work after leaving the Oval Office. Through his selfless actions, Carter used his position and literal hands to forward an unbending belief in the world’s habitat, which he saw with no borders. He was never concerned about self-enrichment once leaving office, like many other presidents. “Jimmy” was a lifelong, dedicated world servant.

His was a life well-lived and well done for 100 years. He is my hero.

Byron Kaneshiro

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter