Letter: Carter embodied rare humanitarian spirit

In my own humble opinion, our 39th president, James Earl Carter Jr., was the greatest humanitarian who ever walked this Earth. He did much of his work after leaving the Oval Office. Through his selfless actions, Carter used his position and literal hands to forward an unbending belief in the world’s habitat, which he saw with no borders. He was never concerned about self-enrichment once leaving office, like many other presidents. “Jimmy” was a lifelong, dedicated world servant.
His was a life well-lived and well done for 100 years. He is my hero.
Byron Kaneshiro
Wahiawa
