Letter: Carter had character, a trait missing in politics

The coffin of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred into a hearse after arriving at Fort Moore’s in Georgia on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

I just watched the funeral procession and service of former President Jimmy Carter, with all of its somber pomp and remembrances. And the one word that permeated through all of the many well-deserved accolades was “character.”

It reminded me that there was a time when character truly mattered when we chose a president, and when we judged how a president was doing his job.

We can agree or disagree with policies and decision-making, but I believe character is what tells us the true worth of any president. Jimmy Carter’s high ethical standards were his touchstones. It underpinned both his presidency and his long life of service to his country.

As we say goodbye to one president and prepare to welcome another, it is still a quality more than worth remembering.

Tom Yoneyama

Hawaii Kai

