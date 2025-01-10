Letter: Fireworks deaths tragic, but so are auto fatalities

Four deaths, 20 or so injuries, one night of explosive celebration. Outrage. What about a hundred or so deaths and hundreds more serious injuries on an ongoing basis? Outrage upon outrage. You would think.

Can the outrage the community and its leaders express about the New Year’s fireworks tragedy sustain to the ongoing carnage that we experience on our roads and highways? Remember Sara Yara? We want everyone to be safe about fireworks for a few (legally allowed) days per year. Traffic occurs year-round, day after day.

Maintain that outrage. Maintain that sense that we need to be safer with and around each other, with the most dangerous activity most of us will ever engage in — driving.

Raymond Yuen

Kapolei

