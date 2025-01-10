Letter: Take accountability to end fireworks disasters

Every year, starting in November, we go through this dance with the illegality of fireworks. This year was absolutely the worst with what happened on Keaka Drive. I pray the community remembers this and takes advantage of the fireworks amnesty program, which is being offered again.

In my opinion, things will never change unless the buyers of these illegal products come forward to authorities and divulge the network of contacts and sellers. Will this affected family have the courage to do this so the authorities know what they are up against to devise a plan? Probably not. Who’s going to rat out a family member who might be part of it?

I give credit to all the people and agencies who have come forward and taken a stand to do something. I pray that something happens this year.

Linda Iverson

Moiliili

